Tea is an emotion in India. Whether it is to eliminate the fatigue of the day or to welcome the guests, it is served in every house hold. Due to its high demand, its adulteration has been reported in various parts of the country.

It is true that adulterated tea not only spoils the taste of our mouth, but its daily consumption also has a bad effect on health.

In such a situation, we have brought some easy tips through one can find out the purity of tea at your home.

Take help from tissue paper – Take a tissue paper and put few tea leaves on it. Now pour water drops on the tea leaves, keep it in the sun for some time. After a while, remove the tea leaves from the tissue paper. If your tea leaves are adulterated, then you will see stain marks on the tissue paper because real tea leaves do not give color so quickly. At the same time, if there is no mark like oil on the tissue paper, then it is pure.

With hands – Rub few teas in your hands. If any color gets on your hands while rubbing it, then it is adulterated one.

A glass of water – First of all, you have to take cold water in a glass for testing. Put two teaspoons of tea leaves in a glass of water and leave this water for 1 minute. After 1 minute if the color of the water changes, then it is adulterated one and if the color does not change then everything is fine.