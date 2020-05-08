To make any relationship strong and beautiful, it takes efforts from both sides. If you think that the person on the other side does everything and you do not have to do anything, then it is wrong. No relationship goes on unilaterally forever.

In such a situation, it is important that you also try your best so that the relationship remains stable. These are the tips by following which you can keep the relationship strong.

Express your feelings

Whatever the relationship is, it is important to talk. Be sure to express your feelings to your partner and also listen to theirs. If there is any problem, then talk to your partner. By doing so, it will increases trust and strengthens relationships. Also, do not forget to share both happiness and sadness.

Honesty

Honesty is the key to a strong relationship. It increases trust. Do not hide anything from your partner because even small things can cause a rift in any relationship. Be honest with your partner.

Give space

It is important to give space to your partner. Interference in everything leads to suffocation in relationship. It is not bad to have a friend circle, interest in different things or interest in things other than relationships.

Apologise

It is said that one who forgives is considered as great and the most compassionate. The same rule also applies to relationships. Learn to ask and tender apologies as and when required. Everyone commits mistake, so forgive your partner for mistakes. By doing so, no rift will be created in your relationship.