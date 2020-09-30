Every relationship changes over time. Sometimes couples complain that their partner is no longer the same or they prefer more work than them.

Every couple wants their relationship to be perfect and there should be no misunderstanding or distance of any sort between them. Therefore, by adopting some tips in every relationship, you can bring the partner closer to you.

In the same way, if your relationship is not progressing even after a date twice, then with the help of some tips, your partner will be drawn towards you.

Let’s know the tips that can bring you closer to your partner:

If your relationship has just started and you have gone on a date with your partner for the first time, your date was also very good, yet there is no special response from the partner, so whenever you meet next time, hold your partner’s hand in your hands casually, which will make them realize something different. Make your partner feel safe.

Men pay more attention to their work, so most girls complain that their partners prefer their work more than them. In such a situation, you can talk about your partner’s work, can praise his/her work which will make them feel that you respect their work too.

Who do not like to hear their compliments, not only girls but boys also like their compliments. So you can praise your partner. Even if they do not reveal this to you, but when you praise them, they will feel better.

Listen carefully when your partner is saying something to you. Especially when they are talking to you about something interesting, then show interest in them. Especially the boys like it when the girl shows interest in their words. You can also tell them something interesting or you can ask questions about them. This will make them realize that you pay attention to everything they do. These small things start a relationship.