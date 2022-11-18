If you live in Delhi, you are probably aware of the rising pollution levels in the city. Exposure to high levels of air pollutants for an extended period or repeatedly may cause serious harm to your skin.

As Delhi continues to get engulfed in smog with the air quality approaching a hazardous level, the harmful pollutants in the air may hamper your skin if appropriate care is not taken. To rescue your skin from harsh pollutants, a team of sensitive skin experts from Cetaphil shares a few tips to ensure our skin doesn’t lose its nourishment.

Air purifier: Invest in a good air purifier for yourself. Since most allergies stem from dust, a good quality air purifier is ideal to help clean the home environment and remove dust and other harmful particles.

Practice good hygiene: Always wash your hands thoroughly after every task and before touching your skin. Change your clothes at least twice a day and ensure that you take a bath regularly to remove all the pollutants from your skin.

Keep the skin nourished: Your skin may suffer because of increased pollution and seasonal changes, making it more sensitive and prone to irritation and allergies. People with sensitive skin may have a thinner or weakened skin moisture barrier, which allows irritants to penetrate and hydration to escape. Make sure your skin is well-nourished and moisturized to improve the resilience of sensitive skin. While stepping outdoors, always carry a moisturizer like Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream which can soothe irritated skin and provide intense moisture.

Limit outdoor time: Tracking air quality ensures that you can better manage your outdoor time. Go for a walk in the morning when the air is fresh and plan your day and tasks to avoid making multiple trips outside. In addition, don’t forget to apply sunscreen as the harsh rays of the sun paired with the hazardous air quality can make your skin more irritated. This could also lead to stinging and itching.

Look for hypoallergenic products: It is essential to use hypoallergenic products especially if you have sensitive skin in this harsh climate. Using strong products on the skin when it is already irritated may cause more harm than you can imagine. Look for ingredients like Niacinamide, which helps in tackling inflammation and helps in the oil regulation in your skin.

IANSlife