Healthy eating is about eating smart and enjoying your food. When it comes to weight loss, you don’t need rocket science to understand which strategies work. Here are the most effective weight-loss tricks that have been adopted by Hindi film industry actors and actresses who’ve successfully used them to slim down:

Celebrities try these tips to reduce weight:

Katrina Kaif: Flawless skin and fit body of Katrina Kaif can make anybody jealous. Other than working out in the gym, the actress starts her day with four glasses of water in the morning followed by a nutritious meal. Her breakfast includes – Oatmeal or cereals, egg whites and a glass of fresh pomegranate juice.

John Abraham: To make sure he is always fit, John never misses his first meal of the day. His breakfast includes – 6 egg whites, 4 slices of toast with butter, 10 almonds and a large glass of fruit juice.

Priyanka Chopra: Despite her hectic schedule, Priyanka Chopra never skips her breakfast. The actress prefers to eat simple to keep herself energized for the rest of the day. Her breakfast includes- 2 egg whites or oatmeal with a glass of skimmed milk.

Hrithik Roshan: Hrithik Roshan trains hard and eats right to get a lean physique that makes everyone drool over him. His breakfast includes – 4 egg whites, 2 brown loaves of bread, cornflakes with milk or protein shake and a platter of fresh fruit.

Sonakshi Sinha: She started eating healthy and kept herself well-hydrated throughout the day by drinking plenty of water. To support her strenuous workout, she also puts on a high-protein, low-carb diet. As she worked hard to get that flat tummy, she also followed another diet rule – eating small meals every 2 hours to boost her metabolism and avoiding carbs after 6 pm.

PNN