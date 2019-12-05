Puri: A food stall set up on Chandrabhaga beach in Puri district is offering food for free. But then there is a catch to it. The restaurant is running a scheme which states: ‘Clean the beach, Have food for free’.

The Chandrabhaga beach at this time of the year attracts a large number of tourists due to the Sand Art and Konark Festivals. Tourists and art lovers from different parts of the country flock to this beach to enjoy.

The stall has been opened by a prominent restaurant chain ‘Wild Grass’ in association with the ‘Mo Beach’ project, Odisha Eco-Tourism Foundation and Heritage Tours. The initiative has attracted a large number of people.

When asked about the offer, restaurant owner Jugabrata Kar said, “If anybody comes to the stall with two used plastic bottles, he gets a sweet. A roll is offered for five bottles. If someone brings in litter of over one kilogram of plastic he or she is a plate of veg or chicken biryani. Many visitors have already availed the offer.”

The owner added: “During festive season, Chandrabhaga beach gets a huge gathering of domestic and foreign tourists. So our effort is to keep the beach clean for them. A dirty beach will certainly lead a dirty impression on their minds. That is one of the reasons why we have launched this initiative.”

