Doha: An ambassador for the 2022 football World Cup in Qatar has tested positive for the new coronavirus, organisers said Thursday.

Brand ambassador tests positive

Retired Qatari midfielder Adel Khamis, 54, ‘was unfortunately diagnosed with the novel coronavirus, COVID-19’. This information was given by a member of the Supreme Committee for the organisation of the 2022 tournament. “We wish a speedy to all those affected,” it added.

The number of confirmed infections among those involved in construction of 2022 facilities stands at eight. However, organisers have not given an updated toll since April 17.

Work continuing

Qatar has reported 13,409 cases of COVID-19, 1,372 recoveries and 10 deaths.

Work on Qatar’s World Cup stadiums and mega-projects linked to the tournament have continued despite tough social distancing rules. The social distancing has been done to stem the spread of coronavirus among the largely migrant workforce.

Tough call

The supreme committee responsible for delivering the tournament said it ‘is reviewing the situation on a continuous basis’. “The committee will take the necessary measures to protect the health and safety of all construction workers,” it said. “Those measures may include temporary suspension of work as and when required,” it added.

Khamis is one of the public faces of the 2022 tournament along with Tim Cahill of Australia and Barcelona legend Xavi Hernandez.

Construction has continued through the health crisis. However, non-essential retail has been halted and mosques, parks and restaurants have been closed down.

AFP