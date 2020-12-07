City-based comedians are gearing up to perform for live audiences after months of shows on social media platforms

Bhubaneswar, Dec 6: For comedians based in Bhubaneswar, the coronavirus pandemic has been no laughing matter – in more ways than one. People losing their lives to a deadly virus hardly provided rich picking for jokes. And then there was the problem with comedy venues closing en masse during lockdown.

On social media, comedians are finding ways to make followers laugh during the lockdown, but for them it’s no laughing time. Stand-up comedy, which enjoys 75-80 percent of the comedy pie, epitomises the gig economy.

However, after several months of low-profile events through apps such as Zoom and Google Meet, city comedians are gearing up to perform in front of live audience.

Comedy Highway member Satyabrat Mohapatra, who recently performed in a live show, said, “People have finally shifted to live open mics and shows. We ensure implementation of Covid regulations and guidelines. Although, it is a bit tough due to the financial part of it as we can accommodate only limited people after social distancing.

During the beginning of lockdown, Zoom shows had become the new normal but now, people are craving for live events and we are here to provide them with the same seamless experience that they had over a year ago, he added.

“The quality of content has not deteriorated at all and people should rest assured of having immense fun. It’s amazing to be back on stage and hold the mic in front of a non-virtual audience. The audience has been a part of the online shows throughout the lockdown,” he said.

Another city-based comedian Alokesh Sinha, who participated in a live show, said, “I was nervous because it has been 8 months. I haven’t been on stage and somehow, I got used to the open mic system. We were initially skeptical if people would buy tickets but to our surprise, even with social distancing in place, we were able to sell 36 tickets in a 60-seater auditorium.

Some of the comic artistes are planning for shows in the coming days. Akash Baghar of Bhubaneswar Komedians, who created popular shows like Bhubaneswar Bula Buli said, “As stage artists, there’s obviously some amount of craving to see live audience. We would have done another year round up show if not for the uncertainty of the post Covid world.”

“Additionally, with pre-production work for Cuttack Bula Buli going on, we’ve got our hands full. But if the craving gets stronger, we’ll probably end up doing a show towards December-end with limited seating,” he added.

Meanwhile, some of the artistes are in two minds about live shows. Roshan Bisoi of The Chain Jokers said, “It certainly felt like a fish out of a bowl, but it was important as well to keep the distance. I’m still skeptical about bringing in crowds.”

Comedian Priyaranjan Sahoo said, “We will do shows once things are normalised. Lots of shows are planned but I am not in a hurry. We will do a round-off of the year 2020 and will release it in social media.”