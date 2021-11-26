Malkangiri: While many fringe villages in Malkangiri look to Andhra Pradesh for various facilities, in some cases it is the other way round.

Several fringe villages including Jodiguma and Kusumput in Andhra Pradesh are dependent on Odisha villages in Malkangiri to meet their requirements.

It is a pointer to the fact that these villages have been deprived of development in the neighbouring state. Masijakunda river flows on the limits of Bondaghati under Khairput block.

The river divides the two states at Bondaghati. Some villages across this river are in fact in Andhra Pradesh, but they have failed to get benefits from their own government. These villages have no drinking water and other basic facilities.

When they go to their panchayats and other offices, they have to climb five hills and negotiate with treacherous terrains. They are upset over commuting issue.

Five years ago, a solar project was set up for the people in these AP villages, but they got solar light four days only.

People of these villages including Jodiguma and Kusumput alleged that their government provided facilities to town people while their villages have been neglected.

They depend on Malkangiri’s villages like Patrapur and Khilguda to meet their basic requirements while shunning contact with their own people.

On the other hand, the AP government carries out various development works in some fringe villages in Koraput, Gajapati and Ganjam districts with repeated attempts to claim its ownership on the Odisha villages.

It has locked horns with Odisha to stake claims on some Kotia villages. The issue has been sub judice in the Supreme Court after Andhra forcibly held panchayat elections in some villages.

