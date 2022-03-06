Mohali: Indian captain Rohit Sharma is surprised at Ravichandran Ashwin’s ability to get better with time and termed him an “all-time great” after the senior off-spinner eclipsed Kapil Dev’s tally of 434 wickets to become the country’s second highest wicket-taker.

Ashwin took a match-haul of six for 96 in the first Test against Sri Lanka and his current tally stands at 436 wickets.

“It’s a big thing in his cricketing career to achieve that feat you know,” Rohit said when asked about Ashwin’s feat in just 85 Tests.

“When you grow up wanting to play Test cricket, you don’t dream about these things and so to surpass that is a big achievement on his behalf. You know, I have been watching Ashwin for a long time now and every time I watch him, he seems to get better and better.

“Ashwin is one such player who always has confidence is in his ability in what he wants to achieve and for the team as well,” the skipper said.

Currently listed at number nine among top-10 wicket-takers in world cricket, in Rohit’s eyes, Ashwin is an all-time great.

“He is an all-time great in my eyes. He is playing for so many years and performed for the country. So many match winning performances, so for me he is an all-time great. People might have different point of views but from where I see, he is an all-time great for me,” the stylish Mumbaikar added.

On why Ashwin isn't picked in overseas playing XI regularly?

While Ashwin’s record at home on slightly spinner-friendly surfaces is exceptional, the same can’t be said about his performances in SENA countries, which hasn’t been exceptional leading to him being benched. It has happened as recently as in England.

“Really, can’t tell you anything about his overseas place and why doesn’t he find it and why is he in not in the eleven,” Rohit said.

“Obviously, I have no idea as I wasn’t part of the selection at that point and I can’t tell you what happened and why was he left out and why didn’t he play and those kind of stuff,” he said.

PTI