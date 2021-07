Mumbai: Sunny Leone took to Instagram Thursday to share her glam quotient. She posted pictures posing near a bicycle and talked about taking one’s health seriously.

“When it’s finally crossed 100… you gotta take care of your health!! #Cycling is the new #GLAM,” she wrote.

In the pictures, the actress wears a red dress and red heels.

In the past, too, Sunny has shared her love for cycling on social media.

Sunny’s upcoming projects are “Shero” and “The Battle Of Bheema Koregaon”.