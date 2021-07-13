Mumbai: Hrithik Roshan took to social media Tuesday afternoon sharing an innovative dance video clip.

“On Tuesdays I want to be around people who can dance for no reason,” wrote Hrithik on Instagram.

The actor uploaded a black and white dance video in an interesting sketchy filter showing his leg moves to declare it as “Mera Dance Day” (My Dance Day), with a caption at the end of the video.

Hrithik’s Instagram was flooded with comments from industry colleagues and his fans on his dance grooves.

“Looking light af! Untouchable,” wrote actor Tiger Shroff.

Bollywood choreographer Piyush Bhagat wrote: “Sir am I seeing you next Tuesday.” To which Hrithik replied: “seriously done.”

Actor Prajakta Koli wrote: “I dance for no reason everyday! Pick me”.

“Even more reasons to pick you,” replied Hrithik with a smile emoji.

Filmmaker Zoya Akhtar commented with a heart emoji.