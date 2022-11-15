Bhubaneswar: Senior Biju Janata Dal leader Sanjay Das Burma alleged that some “foreign power” was trying to loot Odisha’s mineral resources and also plunder ‘Ratna Bhandar’ of Lord Jagannath in Puri.

Das Burma, BJD general secretary and former MLA made the statement while addressing the BJD’s Janasampark Jatra at Malasahi in Puri district Sunday. A video of his speech went viral Tuesday creating a murmur in the ruling party as well as in state politics.

“All efforts must be made to defeat these forces and foil their conspiracy to loot the wealth of the state”, he said.

“Some foreign power have an eye on our wealth. They are trying to loot Odisha’s rich mineral resources and (Srimandir) Ratna Bhandar. We have to defeat these elements … foil their conspiracy,” the BJD leader said while appealing to women to foil such efforts.

The former legislator, however, did not name the “foreign power” and whom he was referring.

Stating that he was given important positions including ministerial posts by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the BJD leader said that he was made the government deputy chief whip on his first election to assembly and later made BJD’s youth wing president.

“However, today the situation has changed. Some people think every decision and action taken by them will be accepted by all. A fitting reply will be given to such conspirators,” Das Burma said.

The opposition BJP and Congress welcomed Das Burma’s statement.

“We have been saying for a long time that Odisha’s mineral resources are being looted, but the government did not bother. Now, a ruling party leader is saying the same thing. Thanks to him that the truth is coming out,” said state BJP spokesperson Biranchi Tripathy.

The ruling BJD did not comment on Das Burma’s statement.

