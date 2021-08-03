Beijing: The death of a 20-year-old Indian student in China’s Tianjin city was a homicide. A foreigner has been arrested in connection with the murder of the Indian student. This information was given by the Chinese Foreign Ministry here Tuesday. The suspect’s nationality has not been disclosed, officials said.

Indian student Aman Nagsen hailed from Gaya district. He was a student of Business Administration in the Tianjin Foreign Studies University. He was found dead July 29.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry, in a written response to this agency said that around 8.00pm, Tianjin police received a call that an ‘Indian student was lying on the floor of the dormitory with no sign of life’.

“The initial investigation of the public security organ found it to be a case of homicide. The suspect is another foreign student of the university. Compulsory measures have been taken on the suspect and the case is still under further investigation,” officials said. “Relevant Chinese competent authorities have notified the Indian Embassy here of the situation of the case July 30 and 31 respectively and maintained communication with the Embassy,” they added.

The Chinese side will handle the case in accordance with law and offer assistance in follow-up matters. The officials informed that autopsy was conducted Tuesday. The issuance of the death certificate is expected to take a few days as it is a case of homicide, the officials said.

Nagsen was one of the few Indian students who remained in China through the coronavirus pandemic. Most of the 23,000-odd Indian students, who left for home, are currently stuck in India. They are unable to return due to Beijing’s reluctance to lift visa restrictions.

Embassy officials said Nagsen’s family has been informed of the progress of the investigations. An official of the embassy is expected to visit Tianjin, located about 100kms from here, to discuss the progress of the case and work out arrangements to send the body to India.

Currently, no flights are operational between India and China.