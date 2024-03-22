Sundargarh: In a concerted effort to safeguard the forests in Ujalpur range, 31 Van Surakhya Samities (VSSs) have launched a comprehensive awareness campaign under the leadership of dedicated officials and community leaders. Recognising the threat posed by forest fires that occur during summer, these grassroot initiatives aim to instill a deep sense of responsibility towards preserving invaluable natural resources.

The initiatives spearheaded by Sundargarh DFO Pradeep Mirase and Ujalpur forest range officer Devadatta Nanda, have seen a month-long series of activities meticulously designed to educate and engage local stakeholders. From awareness meetings to vibrant rallies, from taking collective oaths to cultural programmes celebrating traditional rituals, every measure has been taken to ignite a spirit of guardianship among villagers. This sort of campaign was necessary due to the devastation caused by forest fires, particularly during the onset of the Mahua flower season.

Hundreds of hectares of pristine forest land, along with countless innocent wild animals, flora and fauna, fall victim to these infernos each year. Such calamities not only jeopardise the ecological balance but also imperil the livelihoods of forest-dependent communities. Through relentless advocacy and community mobilisation, the initiatives aim to reverse this destructive trend. Primary produce collectors, youth groups, women’s associations and forest-dependent families were brought under the roof of the awareness drive. Officials pointed out that a collective effort is required to protect the forests.

During the awareness campaign which was organised in the villages of Nuadihi, Ujalpur, Sanpatrapali and Kinjirkela, one could feel the enthusiasm among the locals. Villagers volunteered for enrollment in each of the protection committees formed. It was clear that they are determined to protect the natural resources to achieve a better future, some officials pointed out. “They have realised that if forests are protected, communities will prosper,” observed a forester. “This collaborative endeavour stands as a testament to the power of grassroots actions in addressing pressing environmental challenges. As the lights of awareness continue to spread, the Ujalpur forest section is poised to emerge as a beacon of resilience and stewardship, ensuring the longevity of our shared natural heritage for generations to come,” the official added.