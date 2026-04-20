Simulia: A driver of the Forest department sustained critical injuries after being attacked by timber smugglers in Balasore district Sunday morning. The injured official was identified as Atmaram Sen, 29, a driver posted at the Kupari forest range.

Sen was initially admitted to the Simulia Community Health Centre and later shifted to Bhadrak Medical College and Hospital.

A resident of Saundia village under Makhanpur panchayat in Khaira block, Atmaram, was reportedly at his native village when forest officials received information about a vehicle transporting illegal timber from the area.

Acting on the tip-off, he chased the vehicle on a motorcycle.

The accused allegedly waylaid him on a bridge over the Kansabansa River near the Bakreshwar Mahadev temple, assaulted him and vandalised his motorcycle.

The attackers allegedly looted his mobile phone and gold chain before fleeing the spot.

A complaint has been lodged against three accused, Khanga Rout, Raju Rout and Goutam Rout in connection with the incident.