Bargaon: A man was killed, and eight others sustained critical injuries after a man, who is reportedly mentally unstable, went on a rampage and assaulted villagers with an iron plough blade at Lakhuapada hamlet in Sahajbahal village under the police limits in Sundargarh district late Saturday night.

The deceased was identified as Raj Kumar Barua, 56, of the village. Police Sunday arrested the accused Jogeshwar Chamar, 35, and registered a case (126/26) in this connection, Bargaon ASI Bijay Kumar Kar said. An investigation is underway, he said.

Sources said villagers were sleeping outdoors due to intense heat Saturday night when the accused came out of his house around 11:30 pm carrying the plough.

He first attacked Barua, who was sleeping on a cot on the roadside, striking his head.

Hearing his screams, Barua’s wife, Subhadra, sister Jashoda and sister-in-law, Chanchala Barua rushed out, but were also attacked.

As local residents tried to overpower him, he attacked four other villagers, Basant Leheri, Bikash Leheri, Santosh Nag and Surajmani Nag with the iron plough blade.

Villagers eventually subdued the accused after a struggle and beat him up black and blue. The accused also sustained injuries during the melee.

On being informed, police led by ASI Kar reached the spot, rescued the injured persons and took the accused into custody.

All injured persons were admitted to Bargaon hospital. Barua, who was critically injured, was referred to VSS Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla in Sambalpur district and later shifted to Rourkela, but he succumbed on the way.

Police and locals said the accused was believed to be mentally unstable.