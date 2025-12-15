Udala: A Forest department official was brutally assaulted in Udala area of Mayurbhanj district Saturday evening, allegedly by stone smuggling group members angered over the seizure of a vehicle involved in illegal transportation.

The victim, Para Forester Ananta Narayan Choudhury, posted at the Udala forest range office, was attacked on the Udala–Baripada state highway near a petrol pump while he was travelling on the road.

According to sources, three assailants intercepted him, hurled abuses and launched a violent assault, leaving him bleeding profusely.

The attack is believed to be in retaliation of the seizure of a vehicle carrying illegally mined stone October 15. Since then, stone mafia members had reportedly been issuing threats to Choudhury.

Choudhury sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Udala hospital, where he received treatment. Following the incident, Choudhury lodged a written complaint at the Udala police station. Police said an investigation has been initiated.