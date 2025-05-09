Baripada: Odisha forest department sleuths have arrested three poachers and seized as many country-made guns from their possession while they were trying to hunt wild animals in Similipal National Park, officials said.

The poachers, who were arrested Thursday, were forwarded to the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s court in Baripada, which sent them to judicial custody.

An FIR has been registered against the poachers for violating the Arms Act, 1959.

The accused hail from the Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

PTI