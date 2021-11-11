Deogarh: A team of forest officials seized a leopard hide Wednesday afternoon following a raid carried out at a location near Brahmanipali (Nuasahi) village under Reamal forest range in Deogarh district.

According to a senior official, two persons have been arrested in this connection. The illegal traders of animal body parts were identified as Prahallad Parida from Kusakhalia village under Kundheigola police limits and Pandav Pradhan from Similipata village in the district.

The special team headed by Deogarh divisional forest officer (DFO) Khyama Sarangi got information from a reliable source that the two were negotiating with different parties to sell the leopard hide.

Also read: Odisha registers 271 new Covid-19 cases; 60 below 18 years

Swinging into action, the team conducted a raid and caught the two persons red-handed leading to the seizure and arrest of the duo.

During thorough search, several other incriminating instruments were also seized from the possession of accused persons. However, other members of the racket could manage to give a slip to the officials.

A detailed probe has been initiated, which is underway.

PNN