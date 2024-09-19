Rourkela: Forest department officials Wednesday tranquilised and fixed a GPS-enabled radio collar on an elephant that had been running amok in areas under Bonai Forest Division for the last five years and claimed the lives of at least 15 people during the period. Besides, the pachyderm had caused enormous damage to properties and crops making the locals’ lives miserable. “The elephant was tranquilised near the Jamdihi section under Koira forest range of Bonai Forest Division and the process of attaching the radio collar began at around 4am Wednesday morning,” informed Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Lalit Patra.

Units of Bonai Forest Division, consisting of Koira, Bonai, Tamra, Jarda and Sole ranges, were engaged for the purpose, the top Forest official informed. The DFO informed that the entire process was carried out in the presence and guidance of Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF), Wildlife and Chief Wild Life Warden (CWLW) Susanta Nanda. Besides, the Regional Chief Conservator of Forest (RCCF) of Rourkela Circle, the veterinary units of Satkosia Wildlife Division, Kapilash Wildlife Division, Rourkela Forest Division and RRT team were also present. “It is our primary duty to avoid human-elephant conflict and ensure safe passage to the elephants using various safety measures,” clarified Patra adding that the solitary elephants especially are aggressive and cause damage.

The DFO further informed that the radio collar started providing information once the elephant became mobile around midday. “Regular tracking will help us track the movement of the elephant and take necessary action much before it could cause any damage to human lives and properties in Koira and Barsuan forest ranges. We will keep a constant watch on the animal through the signals,” informed Patra.