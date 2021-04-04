Saraskana: Even as the state government and the forest department are worried over repeated forest fires in parts of the state, portions of Andhari forest under Deuli range in Mayurbhanj district were burnt to make space for houses, a report said.

According to the report, a fire was spotted inside Andhari forest in the daytime a few days ago. Later, a house was built at this place.

As fire has been sporadically braking out in this forest, a large number of trees have been reduced to ashes. On the other hand, scared of fires, wild animals stray into human habitations, locals alleged.

This forest is close to NH-49 in Jharpokharia area. Locals alleged that burning forests has been turned into a commercial concern in the area.

What is most surprising is that some people sold parts of this gramya jungle to many people of West Bengal, Jharkhand and Murshidabad. They built houses and set up shops alongside the NH-49 and inside the forest.

Over last 10 years, some women in the name of forest protection started selling trees of the jungle and cleared the space. As villagers came to know about it, the forest protection committee comprising women were dissolved.

Thereafter, some youths were roped in the committee. Now, these youths are allegedly clearing trees and made plotting of the land. The forest land is being sold for Rs 3 to Rs 4 lakh per decimal.

It was alleged that though the forest department is aware of this development, no action has been taken in this direction. The tehsil authorities had served notices long ago, but no action is being taken.

Forest officials said that land of the gramya jungle belongs to the tehsil administration, but trees belong to the forest department. Local environmentalists are worried over such increasing encroachment of the forest land.

