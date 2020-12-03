Rajnagar: Rajnagar divisional forest officer (DFO) Wednesday suspended forester Prafulla Kumar Majhi over his alleged involvement in the corruption of selling seized fish.

A patrolling team of the forest department had seized a trawler named Laxmi Tarini-3 for fishing in a restricted area near Madalimouth of Gahirmath Marine Wildlife Sanctuary in Kendrapara district November 29.

As many as nine fishermen were arrested for trespassing into the restricted zone. Gahirmath Marine Sanctuary ranger had then shown it in pen and paper that besides the fishing trawler and other fishing equipments, two quintals of fish were also seized. Showing them as evidence, forester Prafulla Kumar Majhi had furnished a report to the department.

But at the time of auction of the seized fish, a deal was finalized for 18 quintals of fish instead of two quintals. This was covered by print and electronic media, resulting in the Rajnagar DFO having the case investigated by an additional forest conservator.

And acting on the report, DFO Bikas Ranjan Dash suspended forester Majhi.

But in connection with the suspension of Majhi, a different theory is doing rounds in the locality. It is widely discussed here that Majhi has been made a scapegoat. There are other officials involved in showing lesser amounts of fish seized and selling the difference to earn extra bucks. Instead of taking action against them, they were being protected. But, Majhi, who had brought the irregularity to the fore, has got the axe, they alleged.

When contacted, Rajnagar DFO Dash said, “Gahirmatha forester Majhi has been suspended on the basis of a primary investigation report. A detailed investigation is underway. If involvement of some others is proved, action will also be taken against them.”

PNN