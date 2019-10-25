India is a country where every festival celebrated has an underlying meaning to it. Dhanteras, which is being celebrated Friday all over the country just two days before Diwali, is no exception.

On this auspicious day, devotees worship the Goddess of wealth Laxmi and Lord Kuber. It is believed that on this day, a new purchase would ensure the inflow of both wealth and luck throughout the year.

All purchases made during this occasion, be it metal or jewellery are considered to be the blessings of God. It is especially true for gold where people flock to jewelers to purchase the shiny metal. That said, instead of gold, you can also consider these five things that will bring peace and prosperity to your home.

Shri Yantra:

Shri Yantra is also known as the Navyoni Chakra and is considered to be an important yantra associated with Goddess Laxmi. It is said that by bringing this to your home, you will attract wealth and fortune. It consists of nine interlocking triangles that represent the cosmos and the human body. Establishing this yantra on Dhanteras or Diwali is considered very auspicious.

Broomstick:

Buying a new broomstick this Diwali is a good way to please Goddess Laxmi. By using it to sweep the house represents the act of getting rid of poverty, misery, diseases and health issues as well as any sort of financial troubles that might have been bothering you. It is said that by bringing the broomstick to the house many Vastu defects are also removed from the house.

Moti Shankh:

It is believed that Saubhagya Laxmi who brings good luck and prosperity is present in Moti Shankh. Buying Moti Shankh on Dhanteras is said to bring wealth and prosperity to your homes. Apart from this important feature, moti shankh has a lot of medicinal properties as well. Storing water in it overnight and using it on your skin will cure you of many diseases. Consuming this water will rid you of many stomach related ailments as well.

Gomti Chakras:

Gomti Chakra is also known as Sudarshan Chakra as it resembles the divine weapon of Lord Krishna. If you keep 11 Gomti Chakras in yellow clothes in your safe storage, you will always be financially strong, the belief goes.

Cowrie shells:

The cowrie shells were extracted from the ocean during samudra manthan and hence are said to be loved by Goddess Laxmi. They are believed to attract wealth and prosperity and hence are a must-buy thing on Dhanteras.