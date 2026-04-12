Bhubaneswar: The Regional Directorate of Education (RDE) has directed all government and non-government aided, unaided and professional colleges under RDE, Bhubaneswar, to constitute an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and submit a compliance report within seven days.

In an official communication issued by RDE Saroj Laxmi Singh read, “Formation of an ICC is mandatory as per government guidelines to address complaints and grievances of students and staff members. The directive applies to all higher educational institutions under the administrative control of RDE, Bhubaneswar.”

The letter stated that every institution must constitute the committee in accordance with prescribed norms and submit a copy of the constituted ICC to the RDE either by hand or through post within the stipulated timeframe. Institutions that have already formed their ICC have also been instructed to submit the details within seven days of the issuance of the letter.

RDE emphasised that the ICC plays a crucial role in ensuring a safe and grievance-free academic environment, particularly in addressing issues related to complaints from students and employees. The move is aimed at strengthening institutional mechanisms for redressal and promoting accountability across campuses.

The communication further warned that failure to comply with the directive may lead to admission restrictions for the 2026–27 academic session. It also stated that any other suitable action deemed appropriate by the authorities may be initiated against defaulting institutions.

Principals of colleges have been urged to treat the matter as urgent and ensure swift compliance with the instruction.