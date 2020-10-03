Bhubaneswar: Speaker Surya Narayan Patro Saturday directed Health and Family Welfare Minister Naba Kishore Das to form a special squad for inspection of all government and private COVID hospitals in the state.

Patro gave the ruling in the House as many opposition members have alleged gross mismanagement at COVID hospitals across the state. The Speaker said he himself also received similar complaints. The Speaker directed the minister to set up a special team which will visit all COVID hospitals in the state to oversee their overall management.

Speaker warns scribes

The Speaker Saturday warned the journalists against circulating misleading news about House proceedings.

The Speaker, while giving a ruling on the matter, asked mediapersons covering House proceedings not to misinterpret statements of the legislators. He also urged media houses to ask their reporters outside the Assembly to refrain from publishing news about House business, failing which action will be initiated against them.

Patro gave this ruling following a privilege motion moved by senior Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra on a media report about him. Though he himself and his party and had raised COVID issue and demanded a debate inside the House, a misleading media report is being circulated in WhatsApp about him, Mishra said.