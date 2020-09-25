Jharsuguda: BJP leader and former MLA of Brajarajnagar Assembly constituency Radharani Panda tested positive for COVID-19 Thursday afternoon.

In a Facebook post, Panda informed that she is in home isolation after testing positive for the virus. She has requested people who have come in contact with her recently to undergo COVID-19 tests and remain in isolation, if necessary.

Panda also informed that her health condition is stable and doctors have advised her to remain in home isolation for 14 days, as the former legislator is asymptomatic.

Notably, several MLAs including Mukesh Pal (Pallahara), Shankar Oram (Biramitrapur), Aditya Madhi (Malkangiri), Susant Rout (Bhubaneswar-North), Ananta Narayan Jena (Bhubaneswar-Central), Bikram Kumar Panda (Berhampur), Byomakesh Ray (Chandbali), Soumya Ranjan Patnaik (Khandapada) and Pradeep Maharathy (Pipili) had earlier tested positive for COVID-19.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain, Women and Child Development (WCD) and Mission Shakti Minister Tukuni Sahu, Tourism Minister Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Handlooms, Textiles & Handicrafts Minister Padmini Dian, Higher Education and Agriculture & Farmers’ Empowerment Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo and Rural Development and Labour Minister Susanta Singh are among other top politicians in Odisha who have tested positive for COVID-19.

PNN