Malkangiri: The determined spirit and dedication of two Anganwadi workers have earned them accolades from all over Odisha. The two, Pramila Pelmal and Hemalata Shisa, swim across a river everyday to attend to their duties in Malkangiri district. For them ‘work is worship’ and the two who are working at different Anganwadi centres under Ralegada panchayat of Swabhiman Anchal in Malkangiri district put their lives at risk to attend to their responsibilities.

While Pramila works at Suapali Anganwadi centre, Hemalata is engaged at Nerudapali Anganwadi centre in the district. They attend to the needs of children and women staying in Suapali and Nerudapali villages under Chitrakonda block. The two provide food to the residents of the two villages, attend to the health needs of the women, especially those who are pregnant. Both Pramila and Hemlata also spread awareness about the COVID-19 disease and the precautions that should be taken.

The dup cross the swelling Nerudapali river every year to attend to their responsibilities. Even during the rainy season when the river is flooded, they take risks to cross it. They usually tie dried bottle gourd shells to their waist and cross the river to go to their respective Anganwadi centres.

“Every year we cross the nullah dangerously due to poor road connectivity in the area. We put our lives at stake and cross the nullah to serve the people,” said Pramila.

Hemalata also echoed similar views and informed the odds cannot deter them to perform their duties.

PNN