Rourkela: A boiler operator was killed Thursday in an accident at the Shree Ganesh Sponge Factory here. The deceased has been identified as Jogesh Dora, a resident of Sector-2 in Rourkela.

Jogesh and a co-worker were carrying out some repairing work on the factory’s bunker. However, while carrying out the repairing work, Jogesh suffered a nasty fall and sustained severe head and waist injuries. His colleagues rescued Jogesh and rushed him to a private hospital here. Later he was shifted to ESIC Model Hospital here as his condition deteriorated. However, all efforts to save him failed and he breathed his last Thursday.

Top officials of the factory however, seemed apathetic to the accident. Neither did they express their condolences for the bereaved family nor did they announce any compensation.

PNN