Lakhanpur: As many as six contractual workers of Odisha Power Generation Corporation (OPGC) were injured after a mishap in Banharpali thermal power plant at Ib in Jharsuguda district Saturday.

According to sources, the six were at the ash handling unit last night when the hopper accidentally dropped hot ash on them. Initially, the injured were taken to OPGC hospital here. Later, three of the injured workers were shifted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar as their health conditions further deteriorated and injuries became critical.

The injured workers are P Bhagaban Patra (42) of Jagadalpur village in Ganjam district, Akash Khamari (23) of Telenpali village, Hrusikesh Karta (25) of Jharkata village of Remanda, Prabir Mallo (50) of Megara village in West Bengal, Shaikh Mazarul (21) and Rabindra Kumar Pal (37) of Polam in Jharkhand, official sources informed.

However, P Bhagaban, Akash and Hrusikesh have been shifted to a hospital at Bhubaneswar.

On being contacted, OPGC plant’s public relation officer (PRO) Himanshu Behera said, “A ESP hopper at the plant premises suddenly collapsed last night; as a result, hot ash got poured on workers”.

PNN