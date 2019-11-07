Jajpur/Duburi: A labourer sustained critical injuries after his hand got stuck in a wagon due to alleged negligence of the consultancy agency he was engaged with at Tata Steel plant’s premises in Kalinganagar of Jajpur district, Tuesday.

The injured labourer, Udayanath Mallick, (40) of Nadiabhanga village was engaged at the plant by Karan-Arjun Services. He was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of Tata Medical Hospital in critical condition where doctors were forced to amputate his badly damaged left hand. He was engaged by the consultancy agency in wagon coupling and separation works in the steel plant.

The mishap occurred when he was coupling the wagons at the iron unloading site of the steel plant when the railway coupler became functional as some co-worker switched on the coupler. As a result, his left hand got stuck between the two wagons.

Kulvin Suri, Tata Steel’s chief, corporate communication for India and South-East Asia said that necessary treatment has been provided to the injured labourer, Udayanath at Tata Medica Hospital.

An investigation has been taken up and the site where the mishap took place has been barricaded. Tata Steel is committed to the security and safety of its employees and shareholders. Necessary steps will be taken so as to avoid recurrence of such mishaps in future, Suri added.

