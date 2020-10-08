Shimla: Former CBI director Ashwani Kumar was cremated in the presence of his family, friends and senior Himachal Pradesh officials and politicians here Thursday. Ashwani Kumar had died by suicide Wednesday and was found hanging at his home here.

The 69-year-old also served as Nagaland governor. He led the investigation into the Aarushi Talwar murder case. He had left behind a note in which he said ‘embarking on a new journey’, officials said.

The pyre was lit by his son Abhishek. Senior Himachal Pradesh politicians like Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary and Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri were present during the cremation. Also present was Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu.

In Delhi, the CBI held a condolence meeting for Kumar. Sources said that Kumar liked the cartoon show Tom and Jerry. He, in fact, likened his work to the cat and mouse games.

The 1973-batch IPS officer is survived by his wife and son.

After the mandatory medical examination of the body Thursday, authorities at a hospital here preserved a viscera sample for a final medical report. Then Kumar’s mortal remains were handed to the family for the last rites, officials said.

A preliminary probe indicates that a sudden change in his active life over the last six months could have led to the suicide. However, police are looking at all angles.

“We recovered a suicide note in which he had written he is embarking on a new journey. His family members were present when he went inside the room, locked it and committed suicide. The family does not suspect any foul play. We have seized the items in the room,” DGP Kundu said.

The DGP is personally monitoring the case along with Shimla SP Mohit Chawla and other senior police officials, including the forensic team.

Former colleagues and present officers of the agency remembered Kumar as a soft-spoken gentleman with a ready smile.

A resident of Nahan in the state, Kumar became director of the CBI in 2008, succeeding Vijay Shanker. Kumar was a surprise announcement for the post. Two other names, both senior to him, were doing the rounds for the top job. This was also the time when the agency was grappling with controversies surrounding the Aarushi murder case.

Kumar had also served in the Special Protection Group elite force, which primarily guards the prime minister. He was appointed as the governor of Nagaland in 2013 by the UPA government.