New Delhi: Ex Indian cricketer Chetan Chauhan’s medical condition has worsened after suffering kidney failure. The former cricketer has been put on life support and is being treated at the Medanta hospital in Gurugram.

Chetan Chauhan had earlier tested COVID-19 positive in July after which he was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi PGI hospital in Lucknow. Later, he was shifted to the Medanta hospital.

The former cricketer who is also a two-time Lok Sabha MP had not recuperated from COVID-19 when his health took a turn for the worse when he developed kidney and blood prssure problems after which doctors decided to put him on ventilator support.

Chauhan, a two-time former Lok Sabha MP, is one of the few former international cricketers who have contracted the virus. The 72-year-old’s family members had also undergone COVID-19 tests in July and were put under home quarantine.

Till last year, he served as the sports minister of UP

Known to be a gritty player, Chauhan played 40 Tests between 1969 and 1978 and scored 2084 runs at an average of 31.57 with 97 being his highest score. He also played in seven ODIs, scoring 153 runs from them.

He and Sunil Gavaskar formed a successful opening partnership, scoring over 3000 runs together with 10 century stands in numerous Tests from 1970-80.

