Ranchi: Former minister and four-term MLA Madhav Lal Singh died during treatment at a hospital Wednesday. He was 79.

His family members said he was transferred to a private hospital May 5 from a healthcare facility in Bokaro with complications in the lungs. He was on ventilation.

Singh, who is survived by three sons, served as labour and tourism minister in the Bihar government in 2000 and later as transport and civil aviation minister in the Jharkhand government in 2003.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed grief over Singh’s death and said he has directed officers to ensure the last rites are held with full state honours.

Singh won Assembly polls in 1985, 1990, and 2000 as an Independent from Gomia in then undivided Bihar.

In 2009, he won the same seat, which was by then part of Jharkhand, as a Congress candidate.

Singh contested the seat as a BJP candidate in 2014 but lost to JMM’s Yogendra Prasad.

In 2019, he again contested as an Independent.

The news of the passing of Madhav Lal Singh Ji, former MLA from Gomia, who served as a minister in the unified Bihar government and later in the Jharkhand government after the state’s formation, is extremely sad and painful, Soren posted on X.

Pointing out that Singh made significant contributions in public service, the chief minister said, May Marang Buru (supreme deity) grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the grieving family members and supporters in this hour of sorrow.

Leader of Opposition Babulal Marandi also condoled Singh’s death. In a post on X, he said, His passing is an irreparable loss to the world of politics. In his public life, he presented an unparalleled example of public service, simplicity, and dedication.

Singh’s body was brought to the Jharkhand assembly premises, where several MLAs paid their last respects.

Rural development minister Dipika Pandey Singh said Singh dedicated his entire life to public service, social causes, and raising the voice of the common people.

He will always be remembered for his humble demeanour, unwavering resolve, and steadfast commitment to the public interest, she said.

Assembly Speaker Rabindra Nath Mahato also expressed his grief over Singh’s death.

The news of the demise of former MLA from Gomia and former Minister in the Jharkhand Government, Madhav Lal Singh Ji, is extremely heartbreaking. May God grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the bereaved family members to bear this hour of grief, he posted on X.