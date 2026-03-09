Bhubaneswar: Former MLA Mohammed Moquim announced that his new party will be named ‘Odisha Janata Congress’, and it will be formally launched April 8.

He was expelled from the Congress in December last year after questioning party president Mallikarjun Kharge’s leadership because of his age.

Moquium, who represented the Cuttack-Barabati assembly segment, said he decided to launch the new party after receiving a positive response from people to fight corruption.

Both the BJD and Congress have lost their relevance, which is evident from their newfound bonhomie during the Rajya Sabha polls. Though the BJD ruled the state for 24 years, it has done nothing substantial for youths, he claimed.

Moquim said the new party’s flag is almost ready, with three colours.

We are working on the symbol, and I have applied for the party’s registration with the Election Commission, he said.

People from across the state would join the programme at the Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar, from where the new party would be launched. It will be a youth-centric party, he added.

After his expulsion from the Congress, Moquim held a youth convention in Bhubaneswar. It was attended by his daughter, Sofia Firdous, who is the incumbent Congress MLA from Cuttack-Barabati.