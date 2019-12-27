Berhampur: Former MLA Sachhidanand Narayan Deb of Chikiti in Odisha’s Ganjam district died at hisresidence, family sources said Friday.

Deb, also the father-in-law of present Chikiti MLA Usha Devi, was 98 and suffering from old age-related problems for some time.

His two sons – Trigunateeta Deb, Durga Prasad Deb, daughterin-law Usha Devi, grandson and granddaughter were presented at the time of his death. Deb’s funeral will take place at Swargadwara in Puri, the sources said.

Sachhidnanda Deb, was elected from Chikiti assembly constituency twice in 1971 and 1974 in Congress tickets. His daughter-in-law Usha Devi entered politics and was elected six times from Chikiti on Janata Dal and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) tickets.

(PTI)