Nabarangpur: Senior BJP leader Balabhadra Majhi Sunday slammed the state government for the alleged gangrape and murder of a girl in Nabarangpur district and demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

The former MP from Nabarangpur constituency also demanded capital punishment for the accused and Rs 15 lakh compensation for the victim’s family.

The incident at Gumandoli village under the jurisdiction of Kosagumuda police station Friday night showed that law and order situation has collapsed in the state with an alarming spurt in cases of rape and murder of women, Majhi told reporters here.

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and subsequently killed in Nabarangpur district Friday night.

Holding Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, who has been holding the charge of Home department for the last two decades, responsible for the rise in crimes against women, the former MP said that cases of rape and murder increased in a peaceful district like Nabarangpur.

Due to improper implementation of MGNREGA scheme the father of the girl had gone to a neighbouring state in search of work, Majhi said, adding, the father’s absence from home became an opportunity for the accused to kidnap the girl, rape and murder her. The state government should give Rs 15 lakh compensation and other facilities to the family members of the minor, he added.

An investigation has been initiated and the case will be cracked soon, Nabarangpur SP Nitin Kusalkar said.