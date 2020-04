Gajapati: Former Odisha MLA Bharat Paik breathed his last at his residence in wee hours Wednesday in Gajapati district. He was 61.

MLA Paik was elected to the 13th State Legislative Assembly as the legislator from Ramagiri Constituency on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket in 2004 elections. The former MLA was the President of Shri Krushna Chandra Gajapati Autonomous College at Paralakhemundi. He was a lawyer by profession.

A pall of gloom descended on the sudden demise of the leader.

PNN