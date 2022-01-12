Bhubaneswar: Former Paralakhemundi MLA Bijay Kumar Jena died at his home in Gurandi area of Gajapati district last night after suffering a massive heart attack, family sources said Wednesday. He was 90.

Late Bijay Kumar Jena was elected to the state Assembly consecutively twice in 1977 and 1980 as an Independent candidate.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the death and expressed his profound grief over the demise of the former MLA.

In a condolence message, Patnaik said he was very sad to learn about the demise of the former MLA, prayed for the salvation of the departed soul and expressed his sympathies to the bereaved family members.

UNI