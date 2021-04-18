Patnagarh: Former MLA of Patnagarh Assembly constituency Bibekananda Meher died Sunday morning following prolonged illness. He was 78.

According to family sources, the two-time MLA was suffering from kidney ailments and was undergoing treatment for the last two years.

Meher’s condition deteriorated Sunday morning following which his family members were shifting him to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. However, he breathed his last on the way.

As the news broke, friends, relatives and people from different walks of life thronged his residence to pay their last tributes to the departed soul.

Meher was born in Patnagarh town of Bolangir district March 5, 1943. He started his political carrier in 1962 as a Sevadal organiser. He unsuccessfully contested Assembly Elections on Utkal Congress ticket in 1972. In 1975, he was imprisoned during emergency.

Meher was elected from Patnagarh Assembly constituency in 1977 and 1990. He became government deputy chief whip in the Odisha Assembly in 1977 and also served as Bolangir district Janata Party president from 1981-83.

PNN