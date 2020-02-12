Cuttack: Former Odisha police director general Prafulla Chandra Rath passed away at Cuttack Tuesday afternoon. He was 85.

Prafulla died of cardiac arrest at his Biju Patnaik square based residence at about 1:00pm. People from all walks of life visited his residence to pay their last respects to the departed.

Born in 1934, Prafulla was the son of Ramesh Chandra Rath who served as a collector during British era. Prafulla joined Indian Police Service (IPS) at the age of 20 and went on to serve the service for 35 years.

Rath is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. His elder son Subrat Rath serves in a private company in Bombay after taking voluntary retirement from IAS. His younger son Sanu Rath is a noted industrialist. While his elder daughter Sabitri Rath is a lawyer at Orissa High court, his younger daughter lives abroad.

PNN