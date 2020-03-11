Talcher: A man was critically injured after some miscreants attacked him with sharp weapons at Hatatota road in Talcher district Tuesday.

The victim has been identified as Dayasagar Mishra, the former president of Talcher bar association. He sustained grievous injuries on his head.

Sources said that Dayasagar was returning to his hometown with his friend in a car. On Hattota Road, four to seven miscreants suddenly stopped his vehicle and attacked him with a deadly weapon before fleeing the spot. His car was also wrecked.

Dayasagar lodged a complaint at a police station nearby. The authorities have started investigation into the matter based on his complaint.

Even though the exact reason behind the assault is yet to be known, it is suspected that Dayasagar was attacked over some past enmity.

PNN