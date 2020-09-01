New Delhi: Former President Pranab Mukherjee was cremated with full state honours at the Lodhi road electric crematorium here Tuesday afternoon. Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit wearing a PPE kit performed his last rites. Mukherjee’s family and relatives paid their last respects clad in PPE kits while conforming to COVID-19 safeguards.

An Army contingent gave a guard of honour and a gun salute to the former president.

The mortal remains of Mukherjee were earlier brought to the crematorium in a flower-bedecked vehicle. His body was clad in the Tricolour.

Mukherjee (84) died Monday evening at the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. He was admitted to the hospital on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19 at the time of his admission. The former president later developed a lung infection.

Earlier in the day President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chiefs of the three Defence Services were among the dignitaries who paid their last respects Tuesday morning to Mukherjee. His mortal remains were brought to his residence, 10, Rajaji Marg, earlier Tuesday from army hospital.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh were among others who paid homage to him.

Also read: Pranab Mukherjee: India remembers a scholar and a towering statesman

The Union government had Monday announced a seven-day state mourning as a mark of respect for the former president.

Mukherjee, one of India’s most respected politicians, died following a 21-day battle with multiple ailments. Mukherjee was a seven-time parliamentarian and the recipient of Bharat Ratna. He was one of the most admired and respected political figures.

Mukherjee was the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017.