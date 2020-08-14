New Delhi: The condition of former President Pranab Mukherjee remained unchanged Friday. He continues to be on ventilator support, doctors attending on him at the Army Hospital here said. PranabMukherjee was admitted to the Army’s Research and Referral Hospital in Delhi cantonment Monday. He was operated for the removal of a clot in the brain. He had also tested positive for COVID-19.

“The condition of Hon’ble Shri Pranab Mukherjee remains unchanged this morning (14 August 2020). He is under intensive care and continues to be on ventilation support. His vital parameters are presently stable,” the hospital said in a statement.

It should be stated here that since Wednesday rumours of his death has gone viral on various social media platforms. It prompted his son Abhijit Mukherjee to tweet Thursday that the rumours are false. “My father is haemodynamically stable,” Abhijit had tweeted Thursday. Mukherjee’s daughter Sharmishtha has also urged people to believe in such rumours. She has also requested people not to call up unnecessarily regarding the health of the former president.

Mukherjee served as the 13th President of India from 2012 to 2017. He fell down at his residence here Monday after which he was admitted to the hospital.

Agencies