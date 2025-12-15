Colombo: Former Sri Lankan Test cricketer and elder brother of World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga, Dammika was arrested by the country’s anti-graft commission and later released on bail Monday.

The Commission to Investigate Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) said the 63-year-old Dammika was arrested for wrong tendering procedure in the purchase of crude oil by state entity Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) in 2017 when he was its chairman.

CIABOC said Dammika’s undue influence had caused a loss of 800 million Sri Lankan rupees to CPC.

CIABOC told the Colombo Magistrate Court that Dammika’s younger brother Arjuna had been named as the second accused in the case.

Arjuna could not be arrested and produced in court as he is overseas.

Arjuna was the Minister of Petroleum Industries when Dammika headed CPC.

Dammika played two Tests against Australia as an opener in 1989/90. He later became the first CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket, the governing body for the sport in the country.