Colombo: The foundation stone for an India-backed 10,000-home project was laid Monday in Sri Lanka’s Badulla district, the Indian High Commission said.

“With grant assistance of over INR 18 billion, the foundation stone has been laid for 57 new housing units at Cannavarella Plantation Estate in Badulla under Phase IV of the Indian Housing Project,” the Indian mission said in a post on X.

Over 10,000 homes across six provinces will be built for plantation communities under the project, it said

The Indian Housing Project is a flagship development initiative by the Government of India, encompassing the construction of around 60,000 houses.

Under the first two phases, 46,000 houses were built or renovated in the Northern and Eastern provinces, followed by 4,000 houses in plantation regions during the third phase, a release said.

The Tamil community and plantation regions remain a specific focus under India’s development cooperation partnership with Sri Lanka.