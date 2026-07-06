Gaza: Hamas Monday announced the dissolution of the Government Emergency Committee in Gaza and the transfer of the administration of the Gaza Strip to the National Committee.

Head of the Government Emergency Committee Mohammed al-Farra has officially submitted his resignation, Ismail Thawabta, Director General of the Hamas-run media office in Gaza, said at a press conference in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, Xinhua news agency reported.

Only technical and professional staff would remain in positions within the system to prevent an administrative and technical vacuum, in accordance with the roadmap agreed upon by Palestinian factions in Cairo, Thawabta said.

The step was taken “to alleviate the suffering of citizens resulting from the ongoing war … the delay in reconstruction, the continued siege, the closure of crossings, and the failure of the Israeli army to withdraw,” he said.

Thawabta urged all concerned parties to expedite the steps for the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza to enter the strip and assume its administrative duties.

In a separate statement, Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem said the move aims to eliminate pretexts for Israeli interference and reaffirmed the group’s commitment to handing over all governing responsibilities in Gaza.

In mid-June, Palestinian factions met mediators in Cairo and submitted their response regarding a roadmap for the second phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

The roadmap, presented by the US-led “Board of Peace,” outlines mechanisms for Gaza’s future, including reconstruction, disarmament, Israeli withdrawal, and deployment of an international peacekeeping force, among others.

“Board of Peace” was launched by US President Donald Trump in February, a new forum for world leaders meeting at the US Institute of Peace, and announced a USD 10 billion US contribution tied to postwar stabilisation and relief efforts in Gaza.

Trump announced contributions from a group of countries and described the totals as an early start for the new effort. “I’m pleased to announce that Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, UAE, Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, and Kuwait have all contributed more than $7 billion toward the relief package,” he said.