Bolangir: Bolangir police Sunday arrested four persons for stealing 12 computers from information and communication technology laboratory of Jurabanda High School. All of them have been forwarded to court.

The accused have been identified as Paleswar Sipaka, Prakash Sagaria, Narendra, and Mohan Bhoi.

The headmaster of the school Anand Kumar Sethi had lodged an FIR July 13 regarding the loot of the computers.

Acting on the FIR, the cops initiated a probe and eventually traced the four accused. Meanwhile, another accomplice, identified as Digamber Bhoi, is on the run.

According to a source, the four accused broke open the ICT Lab of the school late night of July 12 and looted the computers which were provided to the school by the state education department.

Since there was no security guard, four persons had taken advantage of it and looted the computers.

Sethi said the incident came to light in the morning after a peon entered the computer room to clean it.

PNN