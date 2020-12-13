Bhubaneswar: Coming down heavily on bars paying scant regard to COVID-19 rules, the Twin City Commissionerate Police late Saturday night sealed as many as four bars in Bhubaneswar.

Acting on a tip-off, the cops raided a total of 16 bars: 10 under Laxmisagar police limits and the remaining six under Capital and Kharvel Nagar police limits.

During raids, the police found four bars allowing customers to flout COVID-19 guidelines laid out by the state government.

Of the four sealed bars, two are under Laxmisagar police limits and they are Swagat Bar and Mohanty Bar. These two bars were found openly serving liquor infringing COVID-19 norms. Apart from this, the customers were not found wearing masks or maintaining social distancing. A fine of Rs 4,000 each was also imposed on the bars.

The two other sealed bars — Mad Mule and Ajit Bar — are under Capital and Kharvel Nagar police limits. It was found that these bars were allowing gathering violating COVID-19 rules, a police official said.

The customers present at these four bars also faced the music. A total of 72 revellers were penalised with fines amounting to Rs 28,000.

