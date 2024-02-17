Chakradharpur: Bodies of four persons including a woman and two children were recovered from railway tracks in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district Saturday, a senior RPF official said.

The incident took place between Kendaposi-Talaburu stations in Chakradharpur division of South Eastern Railway, P Shankar Kutty, commandant, Railway Protection Force (RPF), Chakradharpur division, said.

Though the incident was being investigated at the time of filing this report, prima facie it seemed to be a case of murder, Kutty said.

The victims, apparently belonging to the same family, were suspected to have been murdered and the bodies dumped on the tracks, Kutty added.

PTI